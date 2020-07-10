Get ready for the DC Cinematic-Televisual Universe.

WarnerMedia announced today that they’re already working to spin off Matt Reeves upcoming Batman film into television. The series, according to a press release, will be “set in the Gotham City police department” and is being developed by Reeves, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, and The Batman producer Dylan Clark.

The show builds off the universe that will be established in Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight:

The groundbreaking television series to be written by Winter is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham. This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Although the release doesn’t mention it, the description sounds a lot like Gotham Central, the terrific comics series written by The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker, who created the Winter Soldier in the pages of Captain America for Marvel. That book focused entirely on the Gotham City Police Department, and was more like a cop procedural like Law & Order than a Batman superhero comic.

Gotham Central ran for 40 issues through the mid-2000s and won numerous awards. A show that adapts it sounds hugely promising, particularly coming from Reeves and Winter, and it could be a cornerstone series for HBO Max as it emerges as a competitor to bigger streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The Batman is due in theaters on October 1, 2021.