Max Introduces Option to Add Extra Members to Account

Max subscribers now have the option to add an “extra member” to their account for a smaller fee than the cost of a full-fledged separate subscription.

According to the press release, this “Extra Member Add-On” feature “allows a primary account owner to share their Max account by inviting a friend or family member outside of their household to create a separate, standalone account with an adult profile under the same subscription.”

It notes that extra members “will have their own login credentials separate from the primary account. Extra members can stream from one profile on one device at a time and can enjoy all other benefits included in the primary account owner’s base plan.”

The price to add a person to your subscription is $7.99 a month — and the price is the same regardless of whether you’re subscribed to Max with or without ads. You can only add one “extra member” per account. Beyond that, anyone else will have to fend for themselves and subscribe at the full price.

Netflix recently added a similar option to add a person to an account who lives outside the member’s household. On Netflix, said extra person costs $6.99 per month for access with ads, or $8.99 per month to watch Netflix programming with no ads.

As for whether it is worth all the trouble to add a person to your account (or, if you are the extra person, to beg your way onto a friend or loved one’s Max account), here are the current prices for an individual Max membership:

Basic With Ads - $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year

- $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year Standard - $16.99 a month / $169.99 a year

- $16.99 a month / $169.99 a year Premium - $20.99 a month / $209.99 a year

In other words: It’s cheaper, but the degree to which it’s cheaper is based on the tier. For two bucks more a month, you could have your own basic Max subscription (with ads), and you won’t have to worry about your dad guilting you about your mooching his streaming every time you talk on the phone.

