Should James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender Join the MCU?

It’s clear that at some point in the future Marvel is going to launch a full-fledged X-Men movie franchise as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What’s not clear, at this point, is what the MCU’s X-Men will look like. At least some of the characters, and possibly even some of the actors, will be carried over from the Fox X-Men universe; that much is clear from Deadpool & Wolverine, which had the chance to kill off or retire both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and didn’t.

That means the door is open for more alumni from the Fox X-Men movies to join the MCU. And we think a case could be made that the two names that really should join are James McAvoy’s Professor X and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. In our latest Marvel video, we break down McAvoy and Fassbender’s onscreen history together in the X-Men franchise, and explain why they should be brought over to the MCU, rather than recast their roles with new actors. Watch our full discussion below:

