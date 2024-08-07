McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Collector’s Cups, See the Designs

For any pop-culture minded kid of the 1980s and ’90s who ate the occasional fast food meal, your sense memories of childhood probably include a few key items. Chicken nuggets, french fries, and maybe a special cup emblazoned with the likeness of some huge summer blockbuster, I know the glasses cabinet in my house include special collectible cups from such monumental masterpieces as Return of the Jedi, The Lord of the Rings, and Batman Forever.

Inspired, no doubt, by the recent success of their adult Happy Meals, the ingenious marketing wizards at McDonald’s are now introducing a “Collector’s Meal,” which includes one of six collectible cup like the ones from cross-promotional days of old.

The six different cups for 2024 are...

Barbie & Hot Wheels

Beanie Babies

Coca-Cola

Hello Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

McDonald’s

This is ScreenCrush, so you know which one we’re interested. Let’s take a look at that Shrek and Jurassic Park glass...

And here is the Jurassic Park side...

For some reason I find it very funny that this is a Jurassic Park cup decorated with other Jurassic Park cups. A cup of cups!

The cups are available at McDonald’a all day and come as part of a Collector’s Meal that includes a cup plus either

A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or

The choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with our World Famous Fries and a soft drink throughout the rest of the day.

The collector’s cups are now available for a limited time. Not gonna lie; I kinda want that Jurassic Park one. But if they brought back these exact Batman cups I’d be there in a second.

