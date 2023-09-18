How MCU Phase 4 Should Have Set Up ‘Avengers: Secret Invasion’

At this point, it seems fair to say that Secret Invasion was a bit of a disappointment. What was one of the most epic comic-book crossovers in history — with longtime Marvel heroes being revealed as secret Skrull sleeper agents, and an all-out, intergalactic war — turned into a relatively small-scale and underwhelming Disney+ series about Nick Fury and assorted other S.H.I.E.L.D. agents and spies in conflict with a group of militant Skrulls. There were no Avengers involved, almost no other superheroes present, and very few shocking revelations, with perhaps the one exception of finding out that War Machine, played by Don Cheadle, had been replaced with a Skrull at some indeterminate point in the past.

But it didn’t have to be this way. In our latest Marvel video. We break down all of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and show how things could be been tweaked in a few small ways to have the entire phase build to a massive Avengers crossover movie worthy of the Secret Invasion concept. Take a look below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on how Phase 4 could have gone to lead to an Avengers movie based on Secret Invasion, check out more of our videos below, including one on the multiverse and why it is potentially damaging Marvel, why Secret Invasion was better suited to movies than television, and one on the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of Secret Invasion. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel show, Loki Season 2, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app