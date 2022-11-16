With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has reached the end of yet another phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If nothing else, this was an interesting time in the history of Marvel, one marked by uncertainty brought about by a pandemic and a release calendar that changed frequently — which is never a good thing for a company trying to tell one enormous story across multiple mediums simultaneously.

Looking back at all of Phase Four of the MCU — which consists of eight television shows and seven films — you see a tale (or maybe a multiverse) in transition. Old actors left and new ones came in. Experienced filmmakers departed and younger ones took their place. And the MCU expanded from the world of movies into the world of television. (If you look carefully enough, you’ll also see a single theme examined 15 different times.)

Perhaps, given all those metamorphoses, it was inevitable that MCU Phase Four would never reach the same heights as earlier Marvel chapters. And there were definitely portions of Phase Four that we’d all like to forget. But there were highlights as well. In the list below, we’ve ranked all 15 parts of Phase Four, from the least essential to the most thrilling. Let’s hope that Phase Five — which will include movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Thunderbolts, as well as television series like Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again — is even better.

