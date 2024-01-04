How a Reboot Could Save the MCU

It looks more and more like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headedd for a reboot. The Multiverse Saga is largely inspired by a comic series called Secret Wars, which followed multiple Marvel comics universes colliding, being destroyed, and then being relaunched as a new, streamlined continuity. It seems like Marvel’s movies and shows could be headed in the same direction. (And after The Marvels and Secret Invasion, maybe the MCU needs a reboot.)

If Marvel does decide to go the reboot route, the future of Marvel could be very different from its present — and could involve the return of fan favorite characters who are no longer involved in the franchise like Iron Man, and introduce the X-Men into the main Marvel continuity. For a look at what a rebooted MCU might look like, check out our latest Marvel video below:

