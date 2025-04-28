Thunderbolts* is the first movie featuring the long-running team of Marvel anti-heroes, but almost every member of the team has a history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of them quite long.

There’s Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), all from the Black Widow solo film. (Yelena then went on to appear in the Disney+ show Hawkeye as well.) There’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who was the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp. There’s U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) who was the first replacement Captain America in the MCU during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And, of course, there’s Bucky Barnes — AKA the Winter Soldier — whose Marvel history is more extensive than almost anyone, and dates back to the events of World War II and Captain America: The First Avenger.

In other words: Even by the standards of the MCU, there’s a lot you need to know before you watch Thunderbolts*. If you missed any of the movies or shows mentioned in the previous paragraph, or you just need a refresher because who could possibly keep dozens of movies and TV series in their head, our latest Marvel video is here to help. It’ll catch you up on dozens of hours of Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures in just under 30 minutes and get you ready to watch Thunderbolts*.

Watch it below:

