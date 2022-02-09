‘Men’ Teaser: Jessie Buckley Freaks Out In Chilling First Look

Alex Garland, director of mind-bending sci-fi films Ex Machina and Annihilation, is back for his next project — Men. Distributed by indie powerhouse production company A24, Men stars new Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley as a woman who can’t seem to evade her pursuer.

Watch the cryptic teaser below:

While the trailer doesn't give too much away, we clearly see that Buckley’s character is being stalked by a man — one that she seems to recognize, based on the way she asks him what he’s doing in her yard. It appears that this man might be an ex-lover, or a symbol of her past. Whether or not he’s actually alive — or merely an apparition — remains a mystery.

Buckley is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress following her work as young Leda in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. She will act in Men alongside Rory Kinnear, who is best known for playing Bill Tanner in the James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. Since 2018’s Annihilation, Garland has made his foray into television with the Hulu sci-fi miniseries Devs starring Nick Offerman.

In May 2021, cinematographer Rob Hardy announced via his Instagram that filming had wrapped on the production. In his caption, he told his followers to “prepare for something truly extraordinary, and reassuringly weird.” Garland’s previous directorial efforts definitely match this description, and all signs point to Men falling in line with his unconventional style.

Men arrives in theaters May 20.

