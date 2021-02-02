As the world’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, having received that lofty title last November from People Magazine, there is arguably no one more qualified than Michael B. Jordan to star in Amazon’s new Super Bowl ad for their Echo device. Wanting to play up the gadget’s sexy design, the spot, which will officially premiere during the big game this weekend, features a saleswoman declaring the new spherical Echo “flawless” and saying she “couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa ... right as a bus drives up emblazoned with Michael B. Jordan’s face on the side.

From there, the salesperson goes deep into an elaborate fantasy world where Michael B. Jordan is her personal Alexa. It gets, uh, hornier from there. Watch for yourself:

In a canny bit of cross-promotion, Jordan is the star of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie, Without Remorse. It’s the first movie adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy novel about Navy SEAL John Clark (Jordan) getting revenge on the people who murdered his wife. The film, directed by Stefano Sollima, was originally produced by Paramount Pictures and planned for theatrical release, but the studio later sold the rights to the project to Amazon during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie does not have an official release date on Amazon yet. Super Bowl LV, with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, airs this Sunday night on CBS. Tell your Alexa to set a reminder for it if you think you might forget to tune in.