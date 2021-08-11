Michael Keaton Says Playing Batman Again ‘Shockingly Normal’

Last year, we learned that Michael Keaton would be putting on the famous cowl and reprising his role of Batman in the upcoming DC flick The Flash. Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader in 1989’s Batman, and again in the 1992 film Batman Returns. In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton while doing press for The Protégé, Keaton was asked about his experience returning to the role of Bruce Wayne after so many years.

“It was shockingly normal. It was weird. And like, I went, ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right,” Keaton explained. “But also, as you start to play the scenes, it was like a lot of memories... a lot of really interesting, like sense memories, actually. It’s [like muscle memory].” Just like riding a bicycle or driving a car, playing Bruce Wayne is ingrained in Keaton’s mind and body.

After three decades away from the character, it’s pretty remarkable how Keaton finds it so easy to access such an iconic, larger-than-life character. Then again, Keaton is an incredibly seasoned actor who fully invests himself in a role, so his character preparation has to be sharp. He wouldn't reveal whether or not Bruce Wayne will utter the famous “I'm Batman” line in The Flash, but considering his return is incredibly nostalgic, one can only hope.

The Flash will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Kara Zor-El/Supergirl will be portrayed by Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck will play another version of Batman from the DC Extended Universe. Ron Livingston is slated to appear as Henry Allen. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso are also attached to the cast in currently undisclosed roles.

You can catch Keaton as Batman in The Flash when it arrives in theaters November 4, 2022.