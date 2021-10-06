Michael Keaton Still Fits Into His Old Batman Suit

Michael Keaton, who is returning to the role of Batman after nearly 30 years for the upcoming film The Flash, reports that his costume still fits exactly how it did since he hung up his cape. Playing the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman and its sequel 1992 sequel Batman Returns, Keaton hasn’t touched the character since. Now, in advance of his appearance in the new DCEU movie, Keaton spoke with Stephen Colbert about how it feels to suit up once more.

During the interview, Colbert jokingly asked Keaton if the costume designers had to “let out” his Batman suit a little after three decades. The answer? A resounding no. The actor described his physique as “svelte as ever,” and noted that the Batman costume he sports in The Flash has the “same dimensions” and “same fitting.”

Watch the full clip below:

Keaton also emphasized how great it was to be able to portray the Caped Crusader one last time. “I don’t know how many there are, like 77 Batmans. They think they should form their own union," he laughed.

While Keaton has taken an extended break from the role of Batman, it has still remained a part of his life. His Oscar-nominated performance in 2014's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) had a meta element to it, traversing the fictional actor’s legacy playing a famous superhero role. On the Marvel side of things, Keaton portrayed Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a character he will reprise in the Sony Spider-Man Universe film Morbius starring Jared Leto.

The Flash, which is directed by Andy Muschietti, will star Ezra Miller as the speedy superhero. Besides Keaton’s Batman, Ben Affleck will also return as his version of Bruce Wayne as a part of a multiverse crossover. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters November 4, 2022.