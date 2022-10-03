‘Loki’s Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel continues to staff up its upcoming two-part Avengers sequels, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. In recent weeks, we heard that Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton would direct, from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. While Secret Wars has yet to find (or at least announce) a director, it looks like a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran will return to write its script.

Deadline reports that Michael Waldron has drawn the assignment to write Secret Wars. Marvel zombies know him as the creator of the Disney+ series Loki. Waldron also worked on the screenplay for Marvel’s recent hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here’s more, via Deadline:

Insiders say meetings for the job took place last month, and while a number of writers met, many believed Waldron was the front-runner given how much trust the studio has in the writer. Waldron has been on a roll with the studio during the past year, starting with last year’s smash hit Loki series for Disney+. Waldron served as exec producer and showrunner on the series, which was so popular it became one of few Marvel series to receive a second-season renewal.

Waldron clearly has a very strong relationship with Marvel’s Kevin Feige; even before Secret Wars, he was already working with Feige on his hush-hush Star Wars project, the details of which still have yet to be made public. Interestingly, Marvel’s previous Avengers sequels, Infinity War and Endgame, were written and directed by the same creative team. So far, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are shaping up to be made a little differently, with separate writers (and possible directors) on both movies.

Given that Waldron was a key creator in the show that officially introduced the multiverse to Marvel, he clearly has a good grip on the concept. It’s only fitting that he be the one to write the end of “The Multiverse Saga” when Avengers: Secret Wars opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.

