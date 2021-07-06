Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series

Michelle Yeoh has been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming prequel series. Yeoh will portray nomadic sword-elf Scían in an original plot that takes place 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. The show will delve into the creation of the first prototype Witcher, as well as lead up to the “conjunction of the spheres” that allowed the worlds of elves, monsters, and men to overlap in the first place.

According to Variety, Yeoh’s character is an expert sword fighter who is plagued by grief. “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart,” the statement reads. “When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

Most recently, Yeoh has appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery, as well as movies including Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas. She will also have a role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Malaysian actress is perhaps best known for her work in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The Witcher: Blood Origins is helmed by Irish musician and screenwriter Declan de Barra, who penned one episode of the original Witcher series. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will join de Barra as an executive producer on the show, which has a six-episode order from Netflix.