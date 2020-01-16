‘Mindhunter’ Put On ‘Indefinite Hold’ By Netflix

Mindhunter Season 3 has been put on "indefinite hold,” according to an official statement released by Netflix. While the David Fincher-helmed FBI drama has not been cancelled outright, actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv have been released from their contracts. So yeah, it's not looking good. Says Netflix:

‘David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,’ a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. ‘He may revisit 'Mindhunter' again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.

It's true that Fincher has a lot on his plate right now. His upcoming Netflix film Mank stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter responsible for Citizen Kane. The movie will delve into the problems that arose between Mankiewicz and Orson Welles during the writing process. Fincher is also credited as executive producer on the second season of the animated anthology series LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS. Still, it seems sort of fishy that Fincher would just abandon Mindhunter after originally envisioning the show with a five-season arc.

According to The Playlist, Fincher was “frustrated” and “feeling spiritually fatigued” with the results of Mindhunter Season 2. Alleged “directorial challenges” with other filmmakers made him less-than-thrilled to complete another season. The bottom line? We may get a new season of Mindhunter eventually, but that could be years from now. By that point, it could become a completely different show. So if you're looking for your Jonathan Groff fix, you should just catch him in The Matrix 4 this summer.