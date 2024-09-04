‘Minecraft’ Becomes a Live-Action Movie in First Trailer

Yes, they made a live-action Minecraft movie. And it’s coming to theaters in less than a year.

The film — which is officially titled A Minecraft Movie — is based on the hugely popular video game you could only be totally unfamiliar with if you lived in a cave or haven’t interacted with a small child in the last 15 years, has been adapted to the screen by Jared Hess of Napoleon Dynamite fame. The film stars Jason Momoa, Emma Meyers, Danielle Brooks, and Jack Black (the star of Hess’ Nacho Libre) as Steve.

The first trailer for the movie has just been unveiled, and it certainly bears the distinctive blocky look of the games. Seeing Jason Momoa and Jack Black surrounded by Minecraft trees and animals ... surreal stuff.

Check out the first Minecraft Movie teaser below.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 4. Here is one more image of Momoa from the film, because I can’t stop staring at his hair.

