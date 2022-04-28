‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference

Episode 5 of Moon Knight offered a lot of answers about Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s true origins, and it also included a lot of Easter eggs and references from Marvel Comics. For example, much of this episode and its construction, with Marc and Steven confronting their past in an imagined asylum, is taken directly from Jeff Lemire’s recent run of Moon Knight comics.

But that’s just one of the many Marvel callbacks, secrets, and homages in this episode. In our latest Moon Knight video we run them all down. We also take a look at the real-life Egyptian mythology that informed this show’s depiction of the afterlife, point out the continuing hints of a third personality in Moon Knight’s head besides Marc and Steven, and we show what Michael Keaton movie might have helped inspire some of this episode’s visuals. check them all out below:

