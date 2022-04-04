‘Moon Knight’s Got a Hidden QR Code Good For Free Comics

The image above is an official photo from the debut episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight. On the right is Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant, at the museum where he works; he’s talking to a young girl about how the Egyptians buried their dead. The scene quickly moves on as Steven goes about his menial day-to-day tasks at his job.

But look closer at that image, particularly the edge of the wall near the upper left corner behind the girl. See the QR code? There’s nothing particularly unusual about that; some museums now use technology like this to give guests a way to read more about different exhibits or installations on their phones. But these things work so well you can actually read them through the screen of your television or your computer where you watch Moon Knight. And if you scan that QR code with your own phone you’ll see it’s actually a hidden Easter egg — and a way to get some free Marvel comics.

Here’s the link the QR code takes you to at Marvel.com:

Marvel Marvel loading...

The free comic is Werewolf By Night #32. Written by Doug Moench and illustrated by Don Perlin, this 1975 comic was the very first appearance of Moon Knight.

Marvel Marvel loading...

If you’ve never read it, now you can for free through that code. The “Marvel Unlimited” referenced on the page is the company’s subscription service; a sort of Netflix for comics. You pay a monthly fee and you get unlimited access to a huge portion of Marvel’s old library. It amounts to thousands upon thousands of individual issues. They also have Marvel’s new comics as well, available six months after they first debut in comic shops. If you’re interested in Marvel’s history but haven’t read a lot of comics, it’s a great place to explore.

The Marvel.com website notes that new free issues will be available weekly through this QR code; presumably other notable stories from the history of the Moon Knight character. So keep that QR code handy moving forward. New episodes of Moon Knight premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

