‘Morbius’ Gets Some of the Worst Reviews Ever For a Marvel Movie

It was a whole thing last fall when Eternals became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (It currently sits at 47 percent on the site.) Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU — it’s produced by Sony, the company behind both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises — but it’s based on a Marvel movie, and at this point it looks like it would be lucky to get a Rotten Tomatoes score that’s even half of Eternals’.

As of this writing, Morbius has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of just 16 percent out of 47 reviews. The film, which stars Jared Leto as Marvel’s “living vampire,” is getting some of the harshest notices ever given to a movie based on a Marvel character. Right now, it’s in Howard the Duck territory — which scored a 14 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics have very little good to say about Leto, and they mostly hated what they described as the film’s incomprehensible action. They also claimed that the movie’s final moments and post-credits scene are downright dreadful. I haven’t seen this much venom since Tom Hardy fought Woody Harrelson in Let There Be Carnage.

Here’s a sampling of the reviews of Morbius so far.

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly:

The movie, with its canny mix of whiz-bang violence, goth atmosphere, and high camp, feels pleasingly pulpy and urgent.

David Fear, Rolling Stone:

Is Morbius the worst Marvel movie ever made? In an alternate universe without The New Mutants, the answer would likely be yes.

Kate Erbland, Indiewire:

Sucks more than just blood.

Brian Truitt, USA Today:

Rather than a fang-tastic time, Morbius is just a soul-sucking effort.

Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend:

I wish good luck to audiences trying to figure out what's going on in Morbius' action sequences.

Germain Lussier, io9:

Even the good stuff just makes the other stuff look worse in comparison.

Katie Rife, RogerEbert.com:

You can’t tell what’s going on in any of the film’s action sequences.

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post:

The cacophonous ending sets up a sequel, but I hope it never sees the light of day.

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian:

It really is an amazingly pointless and dumb film,

Spencer Perry, ComicBook.com:

The best possibility here is for none of us to ever find out what would happen next, because, frankly, who cares?

Morbius opens in theaters tomorrow. Buyer beware.

