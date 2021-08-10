Director Daniel Espinosa may have just accidentally let a spoiler slip for Morbius, the third film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. While a good deal of the cast has previously been revealed, including Jared Leto, Matt Smith, and Michael Keaton, it looks like we can also expect a cameo from Tom Hardy as well.

While speaking with MovieZine (via The Direct), Espinosa talked about the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated production. “It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself,” Espinosa said. “When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting.”

It’s a given that Leto and Keaton are in the film, with Leto portraying the title character and Keaton reprising his role as the MCU’s Adrian Toomes, also known as Vulture. But it’s never been announced that Hardy would appear in the movie as well. Either Espinosa was just speaking in a weird hypothetical, or Hardy’s Eddie Brock will appear in Morbius.

All signs point to the latter. After all, Morbius takes place in the same universe as the Venom movies, although not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (They’re Marvel characters, but not MCU characters? It’s complicated.) Maybe Espinosa had just watched the trailer for Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the actor was fresh in his mind? Still, the context in which he referred to Hardy is pretty specific.

After facing another round of delays, Morbius is currently on track for release on January 28, 2022.

