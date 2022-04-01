The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Morbius.

If you went to see Morbius because the trailers promised you that Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes was going to show up and have some kind of super-villain team-up with Jared Leto’s Morbius, we hope you at least stayed through the closing credits. Despite Keaton’s prominence in the trailers, he never appears onscreen until Morbius’ post-credits scenes, where he somehow materializes in Sony’s Spider-Man universe and offers to work with Morbius doing ... something.

How did he jump universes? What does he want with Morbius? Why does he blame Spider-Man for what happened? Well ... to be honest, we don’t really know. But in our latest Marvel video, we do our best to try to explain all of that, break down what’s going on in Keaton’s scenes, and where they might lead in the future, i.e. into a Sinister Six movie.

Watch our full explainer video below:

If you liked that video on the (somewhat incomprehensible) ending to Morbius, check out more of our videos below, including all of of the Easter eggs in Spider-Man: No Way Home you can only see in HD at home, whether we’re finally going to see a Sinister Six movie, and all the ways Spider-Man screws up in No Way Home. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next MCU movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)