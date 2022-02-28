Morbius was supposed to open in theaters on July 10, 2020. Sooooo, that didn’t happen. And over and over the film has gotten bumped from one intended release date after another because of the Covid pandemic. It first got delayed to March 2021, then to October 2021, then to January 2022, then to late January 2022. Then the omicron variant hit and it got moved again to April 2022. Finally, it looks like the movie is getting its moment in the sun — or whatever the equivalent of that expression is for vampires, since they would prefer they never have a moment in the sun, lest they shrivel up and die.

So what are we getting after all those delays? A Marvel movie by Sony set in their Spider-Man universe, with Jared Leto as a scientist who discovers that the cure he’s been working on for some kind of deadly blood disease turns you into a vampire. Based on the trailer, it looks like in addition to a thirst for blood, his Morbius can fly, move incredibly fast, and slash people with enormous claws.

There’s no Spidey in sight, but the trailer does features an appearance from Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, AKA “The Vulture” from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Take a look:

Here is Morbius’ official synopsis:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius is (hopefully) opening in theaters on April 1.

