‘The Mandalorian’ Was The Most Pirated TV Show of 2020

It might be a huge hit for Disney+, but The Mandalorian is also very popular with pirates. And not the cool space pirate kind of pirates. We’re talking about the more humdrum internet pirate types.

That’s according to TorrentFreak (via Variety), which determined that the popular Star Wars show is indeed the most-pirated television series of the year 2020. They also provided a full list of the top five most-pirated shows for last year. They were:

The Mandalorian (Disney+) The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) Westworld (HBO) Vikings (Amazon Prime Video) Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

It’s interesting that four of the five shows on the list are sci-fi and/or superhero shows, whose fan bases are clearly devoted enough to track down a show any way they can (if not necessarily the legally recommended way). The last title on the list, Vikings, feels like a spiritual successor to Game of Thrones, which for basically its entire run on HBO was the #1 most-pirated show year after year.

It also might be worth noting that none of the shows in the top five are available on Netflix. That could mean Netflix doesn’t have the kind of killer series that everyone wants to watch right now — or it could mean that Netflix is so ubiquitous a service that no one has to pirate their material, because everyone (or at least everyone’s parents) has a Netflix password. Either way, their lack of a presence on the list is surprising.

Wherever else you can illegally stream it, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available on Disney+. Season 3 is already in development, and the show’s first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2021.