OREO and Marvel Team-Up For Color-Changing Cookie

Finally we will get to answer the question that comic-book fans have wondered for decades:

What does Galactus taste like?

Apparently he tastes like an OREO. Also, Venom tastes like an OREO. (He is black and white, after all. That just makes sense.) In fact, every Marvel hero and villain tastes like OREOs now, because OREOs is making a limited batch of Marvel cookies.

These “Stuf of Legends” OREOs are unique in another way as well. Not only do they feature 32 different Marvel-inspired designs, they include, per a press release, “a first-of-its-kind innovation: a color-changing creme (gray to blue) adding an interactive, unexpected twist to every bite.”

Cookies that change color? Maybe this is what happens when you bombard chocolate with gamma radiation. That stuff (or stuf) turns Bruce Banner into the Hulk; it turns OREO creme from gray to blue. (The packaging insists the color-changing creme has the “same great taste!” as a traditional OREO, which is reassuring.)

Here is a look at the entire fleet of Marvel cookie designs.

OREO/Mondelez OREO/Mondelez loading...

READ MORE: The Craziest Fast Food Menu Items Ever

There are three different packages to get, with various compliments of Marvel characters on the boxes, each with different illustrations by Marvel artist Todd Nauck. Personally, I can’t wait to try this color-changing creme, and then to find out what colors it changes my various bodily functions. It’s like a science experiment involving irradiated spiders, but delicious!

These special edition Marvel OREOs will be up for presale starting on January 26 at

OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab. The will supposedly launch nationwide at retail on February 2. And they’re only going to be available for a limited time, so you will have to move fast if you want to assemble an Infinity Gauntlet of cookies and eat all 32 designs.

Get our free mobile app