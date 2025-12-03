A Dead ’80s Snack Has Been Resurrected Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a series filled with all sorts of supernatural monsters. But now it’s sparked a real-life resurrection of a long-dead snack treat from the 1980s.

Many nostalgic viewers noted the cameo appearance from Peanut Butter Boppers during an episode of the show’s final season. Boppers were like granola bars minus the granola, with a heavy dose of peanut butter. They were amazing; when we included them in our list of beloved ’80s foods that no longer exist we wrote “these crunchy logs filled with peanut butter need to come back.” So we are going to take at least partial credit for this shocking revival.

For the first time since 1989 (!), Boppers are back on the market, albeit for a limited time. A press release directs interested snackaholics to sreppob.com (Boppers backwards, obviously) where you can buy your own box. They will also be giving 250 boxes away later this week.

News like the return of Boppers following a brief appearance on the show cements Stranger Things legacy as the most food merchandised TV show in recent memory. They made Stranger Things strawberry Eggo waffles and Stranger Things pizza-flavored Doritos, along with an absolutely astonishing array of existing products that have been temporarily branded with the Stranger Things logo. They’re putting Gatorade in glass bottles again because of Stranger Things. They made “Demogorgon Crunch” cereal. Heck, I even saw Stranger Things waffle-flavored toothpaste. There is seemingly no end to the onslaught.

At least until Stranger Things ends on Netflix. Part one of its final season is on Netflix now. The second batch of shows premieres on Christmas and the series finale airs on New Year’s Eve.

