The Upcoming Movies That Could Be Affected By Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is beginning to affect the global film industry in huge ways. Certain analysts have even predicted the fallout to be upwards of $5 billion in the international market alone. People living in the highly impacted areas of China, Japan, South Korea, and Italy have all been urged to stay away from places with crowds of people. That makes a movie theater one of the first places to avoid. And a high-profile movie premiere event? Forget about it.

Following publicly voiced concerns from the founders of two James Bond fan sites, MGM and Universal recently made the joint decision to delay No Time To Die’s release in China. No Time To Die joins the growing list of domestic titles whose releases, press tours, and production schedules have either been postponed or cancelled because of the rising concerns surrounding the outbreak.

Here are the biggest domestic releases that could possibly be affected by the coronavirus.