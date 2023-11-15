Scarlett Johansson Would Like to Play Zombie Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson would like to play a zombie version of Black Widow.

The 38-year-old actress first appeared as the Marvel character in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and reprised the role in eight films. The character was killed off in Avengers: Endgame but returned for solo prequel Black Widow in 2021 and now Johansson fears she's run out of ways to play Black Widow.

During an appearance on The Today Show, she was asked if she could possibly revive the character and she replied: “Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

Marvel Marvel loading...

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Host Al Roker then asked whether she had been approached by movie bosses about the possibility of a return and she responded by saying: “You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad.”

In another conversation with host Savannah Guthrie, Scarlett admitted she couldn't see a way back for the character but a return would not be impossible. She conceded: “It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure.”

It comes after fellow Marvel star Tom Hiddleston hinted his time-travelling character Loki could make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being killed off onscreen.

The latest Marvel movie, The Marvels is in theaters now. Marvel has featured zombie versions of its characters; the Marvel Zombies appeared in the first season of What If...? and are supposed to get an animated spinoff of their own at some point in the future.

Get our free mobile app