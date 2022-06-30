Ms. Marvel’s Bangle: What’s Its Secret Origin?

The MCU’s version of Ms. Marvel gets her powers — or at least harnesses her innate powers — through the use of a magical bangle. The full history of this object hasn’t been explained. But so far the Ms. Marvel show has already dropped some major clues about its origin. The show mentioned that Kamala Khan’s ancestor found it on the arm of a blue alien — presumably a Kree like we saw in the Captain Marvel movie. So could it be one of the famous Nega Bands worn by the original Captain Marvel?

Maybe. But! The temple where the bangle was found also had the symbol of the Ten Rings — the symbol of Wenwu, the villain of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So are the Ten Rings the other bangle that the characters mention must exist somewhere? And if they’re not, what is the connection between the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel’s bangle?

Those questions are the subject of our latest Ms. Marvel video, which is all about that bangle and the mysteries swirling around it. Where did it come from? Who created it? Why was it deposited on Earth? Watch our video below for all our theories and potential answers:

