‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Secret

When Kamala Khan’s great-grandfather met her great-grandmother he quoted a famous Persian poet, Rumi. But what is the significance of the poem? Why is it written on Kamala’s bangle? And how does it relate to Kamala Khan’s life — and to the story of Ms. Marvel?

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in Ms. Marvel Episode 5, which is the subject of our latest Marvel video. We also examine each one of this week’s title cards, and how they reflect Kamala’s life story and family history, the real historical background behind the Indian partition, why the portal is so deadly to the Clandestines, why Kamran suddenly gains super powers, how they compare with the version of the character in the comics, and why Kamala’s story does not break the rules of Marvel time travel. (Or does it?!?) Check them all out below:

If you liked that video all of the Easter eggs in Ms. Marvel, check out more of our videos below, including the history of Ms. Marvel’s mysterious bangle, all the Easter eggs and secrets in the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel, and our full breakdown of Ms. Marvel Episodes 3. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Ms. Marvel premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs