‘Ms. Marvel’ Finale Ending Explained and Easter Egg Breakdown

The following post and video contains SPOILERS for the Ms. Marvel season finale. If you don’t like it, the Department of Damage Control will come pay you a visit.

The first season of Ms. Marvel is finished, and it ended in very surprising fashion. Not only is Ms. Marvel a Clandestine, she’s also a mutant. And in the show’s post-credits scene, the much-discussed Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, finally appears on the show, inexplicably teleported to Kamala Khan’s bedroom. That sets the stage for the upcoming movie The Marvels.

But what does Kamala’s new mutant status mean for the future of the MCU, and how did Captain Marvel get transported to Ms. Marvel’s bedroom? Those are just some of the questions we’re exploring in our big Easter egg video on the Ms. Marvel finale. We also break down the opening credits, and show all the ways the final episode paid off story and character elements were set up earlier in the season. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Ms. Marvel (plus the meaning of that shock ending), check out more of our videos below, including all of the Easter eggs in the previous Ms. Marvel episode, the history of Ms. Marvel’s mysterious bangle, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The full season of Ms. Marvel is now available to stream on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs