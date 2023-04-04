Disney keeps looking for a new hit show starring the Muppets. The latest, The Muppets Mayhem, is the third TV series starring Jim Henson’s famous creations in just the last eight years — and that doesn’t include the Muppet show that was developed by Josh Gad and several producers that never made it to air, or the recent CGI revival of Muppet Babies.

Rather than Kermit, Fozzie, Piggy, and Gonzo, the new show focuses on Animal and the Electric Mayhem Band, who’ve been a staple of Muppets media for decades but never gotten to be the focus of any sustained project before. The human stars of the show alongside the Muppets include Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Saara Chaudry.

Check out the first teaser for the series:

A Muppet-y take on, say, This Is Spinal Tap sounds like a fun idea, although this teaser doesn’t really give much of a sense of how smart the tone or the humor of the show will be. The Muppets Mayhem follows the short-lived Muppets Now from 2020 as the second Muppets series on Disney+. (The streaming service also had a Muppet-themed Haunted Mansion special back in 2021 as well.) Here is The Muppets Mayhem’s official synopsis:

"The Muppets Mayhem" follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem premieres on Disney+ on May 10, with the entire season of the series streaming on that date.

