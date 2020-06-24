‘Muppets Now’ Trailer: The Muppets Try Improv

If you’re not a Broadway and/or history buff, the most exciting title coming to Disney+ in July has to be Muppets Now, the first new Muppets TV show in several years. The six-part season is also billed as the Muppets’ “first-ever unscripted series” which should be interesting. Can’t wait to see how good Beaker is at “yes, and”ing Dr. Bunsen Honeydew!

It also features a bunch of celebrity cameos, and a couple of new characters.Here’s the show’s new trailer:

And this is the show’s official synopsis:

In a true first for the studio, “Muppets Now” is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

Muppets Now premieres on Disney+ on July 31. New episodes will go up weekly on Fridays.