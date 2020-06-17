Everything New on Disney Plus in July
Disney+ gets one of its biggest titles since the service launched last fall when the movie version of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical, premieres on July 3. Disney says the “Hamilfilm” mixes “the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
The month will also see the addition of the new series Rogue Trip, “a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture,” the vintage A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland TV show, and the new series from the Muppets, Muppets Now. Here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney+ in July:
Friday, July 3
New Library Titles
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Disney+ Originals
Hamilton (Premiere)
Pixar in Real Life - Episode 109, “UP: Balloon Cart Away”
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 135, “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”
One Day At Disney - Episode 131, “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 108, “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”
Friday, July 10
New Library Titles
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney+ Originals
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 136, “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”
One Day At Disney - Episode 132, “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 109, “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”
Friday, July 17
New Library Titles
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 137, “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”
One Day At Disney - Episode 133, “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Season Finale, “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”
Friday, July 24
New Library Titles
Wild Congo (S1)
Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Rogue Trip, All Episodes 101 - 108
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 138, “he Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”
One Day At Disney - Episode 134, “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”
Friday, July 31
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Animal Showdown (S1)
Best Job Ever (S1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (S1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
King Fishers (S1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
What Sam Sees (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Muppets Now - Premiere Episode 101, “Due Date”
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 139, “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”
One Day At Disney - Episode 135, “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”
