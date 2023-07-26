Before the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie even hits theaters, Paramount is already making plans to continue this latest iteration of the long-running Ninja Turtles franchise, on both film and television.

After this new Mutant Mayhem opens next month it will be followed by a spinoff TV show, titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A big-screen sequel to Mutant Mayhem will follow after that.

Accoridng to Variety, the new Ninja Turtles show “will be a 2D animated series with two seasons currently in the works, taking place between the events of the feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the forthcoming sequel. Reprising their roles from the film for the series are Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Mutant Mayhem was overseen by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s production company, Point Grey, which will also be involved in the new TV series and the film sequel, which will be directed by Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the sixth TV show based on the property, and the fifth animated series. (There was one live-action show in the ’90s that was ... weird.) Mutant Mayhem is the seventh TMNT movie, following three live-action films in the ’90s, a computer-animated film from 2007, and two live-action movies (with mo-capped Turtles) from the 2010s.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2.

