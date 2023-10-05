‘iCarly’ Revival Canceled After Three Seasons

Despite bringing some closure along for Millennials and Gen Z who grew up with the series, the revived version of iCarly has been canceled. The reboot ran for three seasons, but for whatever reason, it didn’t get renewed for more airtime. All three seasons have decent Rotten Tomatoes ratings, despite not having a real critical consensus on the second and third seasons.

The show follows Carly, Spencer, and Freddy, nine years after the events of iCarly. Carly has just broken up with her boyfriend, and she decides that she's going to revive her old web show. After a while, it starts picking up some serious steam. Her brother Spencer has become a famous artist and her old best friend and sometimes love interest Freddy has been divorced twice.

Paramount+ gave a statement about the cancellation, even though it doesn't really specify why exactly the show is going off the air.

iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent.

Laci Mosley, who played Carly’s new roommate Harper, took to Twitter to explain to everyone the show was being canceled, but that she'd had a great time with great people while working on the project.

You can still watch the three seasons of the iCarly reboot on Paramount+.

