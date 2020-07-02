There’s a My Chemical Romance Reference in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

There's a My Chemical Romance reference in Marc Webb's 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and everyone missed it... until now.

Webb directed MCR's video for "Helena" and has also helmed the camera for videos by Green Day and Evanescence. His filmography includes 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man series. He's directed an episode of The Office, too.

It's Webb's work on "Helena" that is referenced in The Amazing Spider-Man, something recently picked up on by Screen Rant. During the scene depicting the funeral of George Stacey, viewers see what is essentially a shot-for-shot remake of the scene in the "Helena" video where the mourners carry the coffin out of the church amidst a sea of umbrellas.

Check out stills of the two scenes below:

The Amazing Spider-Man

"Helena"

The similarities in the two shoots have been acknowledged by Webb in the commentary for The Amazing Spider-Man. Revealing that both scenes were shot in the same location — Immanuel Presbyterian Church in California. Webb also joked about a fondness for umbrellas, which perhaps explains why they feature so prominently in both his Spider-Man film and the MCR video.

