Why Namor Was Right in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Namor, as played by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, was basically the antagonist of Black Panther; Wakanda Forever. But if you take a step back from the film and look at what Namor did in it and why, you see that Namor actually might have been right all along.

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, in which we take a look at Namor’s history and his actions in Wakanda Forever, and show why all of his actions were justified from his point of view. Remember: Namor was defending his kingdom of Talokan, and protecting its resources, the same way every country would if another country entered its territory and began mining its resources without their permission. He’s driven by very relatable emotions, like fear and loss. And a lot of what happens from there is a big misunderstanding between the nations of Wakanda and Talokan. Watch our full-throated defense of Namor below:

