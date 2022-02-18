Natalie Portman’s Thor Costume Revealed In Toy Promo Images

If the movie comes out as currently scheduled, we’re less than five months from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. And yet, at this point in mid-February, we’ve gotten basically nothing from Marvel about the movie beyond the logo above; no posters, no teasers, no images, no nothing. We know the film will star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, of course, and that it will reintroduce Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who somehow also gains the powers of the Thor in the film.

While we’re still waiting for the first promo shots from Marvel, this week the Japanese toy company S.H. Figuarts unveiled their “Mighty Thor” and “Jane Foster” figures and while the images all note they are “pending licensor approval” and could change — and so could the costumes they are based on — they give us a pretty good idea of what both Portman’s Thor and Hemsworth’s new Thor will look like in the film.

For Hemsworth, Lebowski Thor or Dad Bod Thor (or whatever you wanted to call his slightly heftier look from Avengers: Endgame) is long gone, replaced by a blue and gold costume that sort of recalls a look he wore in the 1980s. Portman’s costume, meanwhile, hews fairly closely to the ensemble the character sported when she gained the powers of Thor during a recent Marvel Comics storyline, with silver armor, a brown skirt, and dark pants.

You can see the images of both figures below:

The Love and Thunder Figuarts toys are expected to go on sale in June of 2022. (You can preorder them now, if you’re into that sort of thing.) Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022. It can’t be took much longer before we get some kind of teaser for it.