The Telluride Film Festival is currently underway in Colorado, and the fest’s biggest screening of the day was a surprise addition to the festival’s lineup. It turned out to be the world premiere of an upcoming A24 documentary called You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, and featuring Elizabeth Holmes, the notorious businesswoman who went to prison after she was convicted of defrauding investors in her tech company, Theranos.

Viewers at the festival were forced to check their cell phones prior to seeing the film, but we’ll see what the audience’s response to You Can See Everything was soon enough — and to its portrayal of Holmes, who has been the subject of several other movies and shows, both fiction and non-fiction, including Alex Gibney’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley and The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.

A24 also released a teaser for the film, which you can watch below, with Fielder speaking with Holmes, who tells him (in somewhat less than convincing fashion) “I’m not that person ... I can promise you that ... I don’t have anything to deceive you on; of course, I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being, hm. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that. … I’m always being real.”

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Fielder is known for his TV series Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, along with his scripted show The Curse. Oppenheim’s documentaries include Spermworld and Ren Faire; his fiction feature debut, Primetime — featuring Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen — opens in theaters on September 25, and will also be released by A24.

Here is You Can See Everything’s official synopsis:

Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.

You Can See Everything is set to premiere in theaters in October.

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