Netflix Is Making Two ‘365 Days’ Sequels

Netflix is currently working on two sequels to the erotic drama 365 Days, which arrived on the streaming platform from Poland last June. According to Deadline, cast members Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka will reprise their roles in the controversial franchise, while Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes are returning as directors.

365 Days is based on the best-selling book trilogy by Polish author Blanka Lipinska. It is sometimes called the Polish 50 Shades of Grey due to its similar subject matter and approach to BDSM. In the first movie, a young Polish woman is imprisoned by a dominant Sicilian gangster who gives her one year to fall in love with him.

After the steamy film dropped on Netflix, its viewership immediately skyrocketed to reach the Top 10 list in 90 different countries. Despite the backlash — including a petition with some 95,000 signatures accusing the film of glorifying Stockholm Syndrome and abuse — the titillating title was extremely popular. Netflix, a data-driven platform, aims to give its subscribers more of what has already proven to be successful.

The Polish movie debuted on Netflix as a finished product, but this will not be the case with the second and third installments. These sequels will differ from the first 365 Days, as Netflix is producing them from the ground up. This gives the studio a chance to take a more cautious approach towards the franchise's more sensitive themes.

“365 Days was one of our most popular films for our members in 2020,” Netflix’s Łukasz Kluskiewicz, Content Acquisition Manager of films for CEE and Poland, said in a statement. “We’re working closely with Blanka Lipinska, the author of the 365 Days trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”

