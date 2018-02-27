If you haven’t had a chance to catch up with Mute or The Cloverfield Paradox or Chris Rock: Tambourine or The Frankenstein Chronicles or Everything Sucks or Seven Seconds or Queer Eye or Babylon Berlin on Netflix yet, great news! At the rate they’re going, you will never have time to catch up with them, or keep pace with the astonishing amount of content Netflix is going to churn out this year.

As quoted in Variety, Netflix CFO David Wells, says the streaming service is set to have somewhere in the “range” of 700 original films and television series availably by the end of 2018:

Asked how much content spending is enough for Netflix, Wells replied that ‘there’s no magic line where you know exactly where you are’ in terms of efficiency. He also said there’s ‘no religion’ at Netflix about the source of programming, although the company increasingly intends to produce its own content. ‘People don’t care where the stories come from,’ he said. ‘We’re about having the best content. We don’t necessarily have to do it ourselves.’

A lot of that 700 number is series. But even if it was just movies, and every movie was 90 minutes (some will definitely be more) that would mean at minimum about 1050 hours of content on Netflix available in 2018. Which means you’d have to watch about two hours and 52 minutes of Netflix every single day of the year to consume it all. (And, again, that’s an extremely low estimate.)

So I guess if you value quantity above all other matters, you are getting your money’s worth out of your Netflix subscription. If you care about any of this stuff being good, well, that’s an entirely other matter.