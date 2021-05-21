Netflix Surprises Zack Snyder Fans With ‘Army of the Dead’ Documentary

When Netflix added Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead they also dropped a surprise: They had also made a 30-minute documentary on the making of the film, and it was also available as well.

Dubbed Creating an Army of the Dead, the film is billed as “in-depth interviews with the cast and filmmakers, including Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Garret Dillahunt, Huma S. Qureshi, Visual Effects Supervisor Marcus Taormina, Costume Designer Stephanie Porter, Production Designer Julie Berghoff and more.” The official press release notes that “Zack Snyder and the team on Army of The Dead will take you behind-the-scenes and discuss how the film came to life in a post apocalyptic Las Vegas - diving into the wild stunts, groundbreaking effects and the evolution of the zombie genre overall.”

In Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista plays Scott Ward, a retired war hero who accepts an assignment from a casino boss to sneak back into the zombie-infested remains of Las Vegas to steal $200 million from an impenetrable vault (that’s, yes, also surrounded by the undead). You can read our positive review of the film here — we called it “a Zack Snyder movie through and through”; no Snyder Cut will ever be necessary of it.

Based on the behind-the-scenes-photographs, it was also a wild film to make:

Army of the Dead and Creating an Army of the Dead are both available now on Netflix — find them here and here, respectively. Happy (zombie) hunting.

