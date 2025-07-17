A Live-Action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Series Is Coming to Netflix

After years of delays, it appears that a live-action TV series based on the popular Assassin’s Creed game series is finally happening at Netflix.

The streaming service first announced they were going to make a show based on Assassin’s Creed way back in October of 2020.

According to Variety, in the five years since then, “the project has gone through multiple creative teams ... with Roberto Patino and David Wiener now set as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.”

Assassin’s Creed Netflix loading...

READ MORE: Every Video Game Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here were Wiener and Patino’s comment on the news that show was finally happening:

We’ve been fans of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break.

Assassin’s Creed, about a secretive group of heroic assassins in various time periods throughout history, was previously adapted to a film in 2016, with Michael Fassbender in the lead role. The film did okay at the box office and was absolutely shellacked by most critics (although I, uh, kind of love it).

Given the series’ sprawling mythology that takes place in multiple time periods —the games are sometimes simultaneously historical adventures and futuristic sci-fi — the franchise is arguably better suited to TV than to movies anyway.

There are now more than a dozen Assassin’s Creed video games. Across the history of the series, the franchise has sold well over 200 million copies.

Get our free mobile app