Netflix Introduces a New Feature For Mobile Users

Mobile users are about to get a new feature on their Netflix accounts called “Moments.”

(If you’re one of those old fuddy-duddies who still watches movies and TV shows on a big television screen instead of a phone, this does not apply to you.)

According to Netflix’s website, this new feature “was designed to help fans relive iconic moments and discover new favorites. Members can save key scenes and share them with friends, providing new ways to connect over the stories they love.”

READ MORE: Everything New on Netflix Next Month

The way it works: When you’re watching something on your phone (Just on IOS to start, with Android supposedly following in the next few weeks) you can click the “Moments” option at the bottom of the screen. That will save that particular moment to the My Netflix area of your account.

Per Netflix “you can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode or film, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked.” (I’m not sure that is something I would personally want, but maybe that feature will be useful for people.)

Moments you create can then be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites — which seems to be the main reason to create this; to allow people to more easily share things they’re watching in the hopes of generating more word of mouth.

I just downloaded Netflix to my phone to see if I could try this new feature out for myself — maybe I could share a classic moment from Mystery Science Theater 3000 with all my followers or something — but at least in my Netflix, I didn’t see an option for “Moments” yet. So I assume the update is still rolling out to all IOS users, and if you want to try it, it might take a little while to show up in your account.

Get our free mobile app