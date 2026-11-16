Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the returns of two of the biggest shows on TV, Percy Jackson and Yellowjackets, or you can watch people try to win a mall on Netflix. (Good luck to those people. I hope the Auntie Anne’s is still open. (If it’s not, why even bother?)

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The third season of the hit YA series adapts the third of Rick Riordan’s books about demigod Percy Jackson, The Titan’s Curse. I don’t know what that means but I know my middle schooler is very excited about this and says you should be too. She’s already watched the trailer four times and confirms it looks great. Two episodes debut weekly through December 11.

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 premieres on November 20 on Disney+.

Yellowjackets

The fourth season of this Showtime and Paramount+ series will also be its last, resolving the drama surrounding the survivors of a horrible plane crash in the mid-’90s, and how those survivors are living (and dying) 25 years after they endured years of a horrific existence lost in the Canadian wilderness.

Where to watch Yellowjackets: The final season premieres on November 20 on Paramount+.

The Altruists

The story of notorious crypto fund FTX is featured in the new Netflix series The Altruists, starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, who Netflix describe as “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists” who became “Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.”

Where to watch The Altruists: Premieres on November 18 on Netflix.

Valentina and the 12 Signs

“After a devastating breakup, Valentina decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. But the universe has other plans.” Sounds kind of (Capri)corny to me, but the premise could be fun for fans of romantic comedies.

Where to watch Valentina and the 12 Signs: Premieres on November 18 on Netflix.

Win the Mall

As an Old who spent far too much of his youth wandering the malls of Central New Jersey, I’m fascinated by the premise of Win the Mall, which Netflix describes as “part shopping spree, part social strategy,” as well as a reality show were competitors are battling (and seemingly sleeping) in a mall. The loser has to sleep in Yankee Candle with no nose plugs.

Where to watch Win the Mall: Premieres on November 18 on Netflix.