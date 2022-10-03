The New Black Panther Debuts in ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

There she is, the new Black Panther. But who is behind the mask?

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever doesn’t say explicitly, although it does strongly hint that it’s Shuri (Letitia Wright), the sister of T’Challa, the previous Black Panther (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). Of course it could still be Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia or Danai Gururia’s Okoye — or even Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, I suppose. But it’s definitely one of the female members of the cast in that suit.

Besides the first look at the new Black Panther’s costume, this trailer also gives us more info on the conflict between Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the surface world, and how Wakanda fits into all of the drama. It also shows off a few brief shots of Ironheart in action; that character will then spin off into her own Disney+ series down the line.

You can watch the new trailer below:

There’s also a new poster for the film as well:

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Marvel Studios loading...

And Marvel also debuted a few new images from the film as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Interestingly, they describe Namor as “king of Talokan” — not king of Atlantis, which is what he’s always been in Marvel Comics. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11.

