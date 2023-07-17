If you want to get really technical about it, there are two new Star Wars series on Disney+ in August. But the big one is Star Wars: Ahsoka, spinning out of the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and starring Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of the Jedi hero from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. (The animated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is also back with new episodes for the kiddos as well.)

For those who are not interested in the galaxy far, far away, here’s what you need to know: August also features the streaming premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with a new LEGO special featuring the Disney Princesses. And another one of Sony’s Spider-Man movies is coming to Disney+ as well; starting in August you’ll be able to watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, in addition to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. (That means Disney+ is only missing the most recent two Tom Holland Spideys to complete the collection.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ streaming in August 2023:

Wednesday, August 2

New Library Titles

- Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

- How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes Streaming

Friday, August 4

New Library Titles

- Rio 2

Wednesday, August 9

New Library Titles

- Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

- Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Friday, August 11

New Library Titles

- The Amazing Spider-Man 2

- Barnyard Olympics

- Donald’s Cousin Gus

- Donald’s Nephews

- Flying Jalopy

- Goofy and Wilbur

- Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Wednesday, August 16

New Library Titles

- Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

- Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

Thursday, August 17

New Library Titles

- The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Friday, August 18

Disney+ Originals

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest - Premiere

Wednesday, August 23

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Two Episode Premiere

Friday, August 25

New Library Titles

- Cinderella 4K Remaster

- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Wednesday, August 30

New Library Titles

- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

AHSOKA Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - New Episodes

