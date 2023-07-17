The full and complete Guardians of the Galaxy saga is coming soon to streaming.

Okay, yeah, Marvel may make another Guardians movie or TV show down the road. But for all intents and purposes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concludes this version of the franchise. At the very least, it’s the last Guardians (and Marvel project of any kind) from writer/director James Gunn for the foreseeable future, as he’s now over at DC Studios working on their new universe and his own Superman movie.

This finale to the Guardians features the classic team we’ve come to know and love since they debuted in Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy from 2014, as they work to save Rocket and defeat the High Evolutionary, a power-mad space villain who has created an entire “Counter-Earth” in outer space populated with his own weirdly evolved beings. The film premiered in theaters back at the start of May and grossed some $842 million worldwide; it’s currently the third biggest film of 2023 in the U.S., behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on Disney+ on August 2.

The previous two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series are already available there for streaming.

