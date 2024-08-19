Everything New on Disney+ in September 2024

The first Marvel TV series since the start of 2024 premieres in September on Disney+ — and it’s also spinoff of one of Marvel’s most popular shows to date.

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role from WandaVision as the scheming witch Agatha Harkness. The show premieres in September with two episodes, followed by new installments weekly. The show runs for nine episodes.

If you’ve had your fill of Marvel, September on Disney+ also brings the return of Dancing With the Stars, plus two new LEGO shows: One built around Pixar cartoons and the other inspired by Star Wars.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2024...

Wednesday, September 4

New Library Titles

- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 5

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 6

Saturday, September 7

New Library Titles

- Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

Sunday, September 8

New to Disney+

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

Wednesday, September 11

New Library Titles

- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Thursday, September 12

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 7

Friday, September 13

New Library Titles

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, September 17

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 18

New Library Titles

- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

- How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

- L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Premiere at 6pm PT

Thursday, September 19

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 8

Tuesday, September 24

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode

Wednesday, September 25

New Library Titles

- FLY

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Disney Jr.’s Ariel - New Episodes

Friday, September 27

Disney+ Originals

Ayla & the Mirrors - Premiere

