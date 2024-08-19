Everything New on Disney+ in September 2024
The first Marvel TV series since the start of 2024 premieres in September on Disney+ — and it’s also spinoff of one of Marvel’s most popular shows to date.
Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role from WandaVision as the scheming witch Agatha Harkness. The show premieres in September with two episodes, followed by new installments weekly. The show runs for nine episodes.
If you’ve had your fill of Marvel, September on Disney+ also brings the return of Dancing With the Stars, plus two new LEGO shows: One built around Pixar cartoons and the other inspired by Star Wars.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2024...
Wednesday, September 4
New Library Titles
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Pixar: BrickToons - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, September 5
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 6
Saturday, September 7
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)
Sunday, September 8
New to Disney+
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)
Wednesday, September 11
New Library Titles
- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
Thursday, September 12
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 7
Friday, September 13
New Library Titles
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, September 17
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - Premiere
Wednesday, September 18
New Library Titles
- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)
- How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
- L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Premiere at 6pm PT
Thursday, September 19
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 8
Tuesday, September 24
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode
Wednesday, September 25
New Library Titles
- FLY
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 3 at 6pm PT
Disney Jr.’s Ariel - New Episodes
Friday, September 27
Disney+ Originals
Ayla & the Mirrors - Premiere