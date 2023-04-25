Michael Keaton’s Batman Gets Nuts in the New ‘Flash’ Trailer

It’s been a long road to the screen for The Flash, but DC’s fastest superhero is finally ready to debut in theaters. The film will be shown for the first time later today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. For the rest of us losers who couldn’t get at ticket, there is at least a brand new trailer for the movie, featuring Ezra Miller as multiple versions of Barry Allen, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, returning to the role of Batman for the first time in over 30 years.

Directed by It’s Andy Muschietti, the movie promises to reconfigure DC’s movie universe as James Gunn and Peter Safran take charge as the company’s new co-CEOs. And the new trailer features tons of DC action with Supergirl, multiple Flashes, multiple Batmen, and Zod, plus Keaton delivers a new variation on his classic line from the Tim Burton ’89s Batman: “You want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts.”

Check out the new trailer below:

This room of Batsuits is really cool — especially the one on the left that’s actually in blue and gray like the classic DC Comics’ Batman costume.

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash��� when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash is scheduled to finally open in theaters on June 16.

